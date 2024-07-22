ungersk forint till polska złoty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for ungersk forint till polska złoty is currently 0,011 today, reflecting a -0.121% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of ungersk forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.579% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of ungersk forint till polska złoty has fluctuated between a high of 0,011 on 22-07-2024 and a low of 0,011 on 24-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-07-2024, with a -0.210% decrease in value.