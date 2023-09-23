Send money online
- 1.30 USD
- 9.21 USDOur fee
- –10.51 USDTotal fees
- =989.49 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
The real cost of sending 1,000 USD to KRW
and transfer speed
Transfer speed
|Cheapest
8.63 USD
8.63 USD
8.63 USD in hidden fees
Should arrive in 3-5 business days
Should arrive in 3-5 business days
12.71 USD
12.71 USD
no hidden fees
Should arrive in 3 days
Should arrive in 3 days
48.84 USD
48.84 USD
48.84 USD in hidden fees
Speed unavailable
Speed unavailable
Send money online in 3 easy steps
Enter amount to send in USD.
Pay in USD with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.
Choose recipient .
Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.
Send USD, receive KRW.
The recipient gets money in KRW directly from Wise’s local bank account.
Wise is easy.
How to send money online
- Just tap in how much, and where to.
- Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
- And that's it.
Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.
Online money transfer fees
How much does it cost to send money online?
To send money online with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.
You can use our handy calculator to find out exactly how much will you pay for your transfer. The cost depends on where you will be sending money from and to, as well as on your chosen payment method.
No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.
Delivery time for online money transfers from South Korea
On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.
Sometimes, different payment methods or routine checks may affect the transfer delivery time. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.
Your transfer route
Should arrivein 3 minutes
Best ways to send money internationally
Direct DebitDirect Debit is a convenient option that lets us take money from your account once you have authorised the payment on our site. It takes a little more time for your money to reach Wise, and it can be more expensive than a bank transfer.
Bank TransferBank transfers are usually the cheapest option when it comes to funding your international money transfer with Wise. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money. Read more how to use bank transfers as a payment option.
Debit CardPaying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.
Credit CardPaying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Wise accepts Visa, Mastercard and some Maestro cards. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.
Protecting you and your money
Safeguarded with leading banks
We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.
Audited regularly
We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.
Extra-secure transactions
We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.
Data protection
We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.
Dedicated anti-fraud team
We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.
Send money online with the most international app
Looking for an app to send money online? Sending money is easy with Wise app.
- Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
- Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
- Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Wise works nearly everywhere
See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers
