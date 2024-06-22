남아프리카공화국 랜드 파키스탄 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 파키스탄 루피 is currently 15.544 today, reflecting a 0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.492% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 파키스탄 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 15.609 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 15.133 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.576% decrease in value.