남아프리카공화국 랜드 카자흐스탄 텐게스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 카자흐스탄 텐게스 is currently 25.925 today, reflecting a 0.912% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 5.454% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 카자흐스탄 텐게스 has fluctuated between a high of 26.016 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 24.565 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.744% decrease in value.