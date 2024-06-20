카자흐스탄 텡게 to South african rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카자흐스탄 텡게 to South african rand is currently 0.039 today, reflecting a -0.410% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카자흐스탄 텡게 has remained relatively stable, with a -4.381% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카자흐스탄 텡게 to South african rand has fluctuated between a high of 0.041 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.039 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.618% decrease in value.