50 터키 리라 → 우간다 실링

실제 환율로 TRY → UGX 변환

50 try
6317 ugx

1.00000 TRY = 126.33600 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:47
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 우간다 실링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UGX을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → UGX 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 터키 리라

TRY → USD

TRY → EUR

TRY → GBP

TRY → PKR

TRY → INR

TRY → CAD

TRY → AED

TRY → EGP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 터키 리라 / 우간다 실링
1 TRY126.33600 UGX
5 TRY631.68000 UGX
10 TRY1263.36000 UGX
20 TRY2526.72000 UGX
50 TRY6316.80000 UGX
100 TRY12633.60000 UGX
250 TRY31584.00000 UGX
500 TRY63168.00000 UGX
1000 TRY126336.00000 UGX
2000 TRY252672.00000 UGX
5000 TRY631680.00000 UGX
10000 TRY1263360.00000 UGX
환율 우간다 실링 / 터키 리라
1 UGX0.00792 TRY
5 UGX0.03958 TRY
10 UGX0.07915 TRY
20 UGX0.15831 TRY
50 UGX0.39577 TRY
100 UGX0.79154 TRY
250 UGX1.97886 TRY
500 UGX3.95771 TRY
1000 UGX7.91543 TRY
2000 UGX15.83086 TRY
5000 UGX39.57715 TRY
10000 UGX79.15430 TRY