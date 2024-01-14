2000 터키 리라 → 유로

실제 환율로 TRY → EUR 변환

2000 try
60.71 eur

1.00000 TRY = 0.03035 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 유로 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 EUR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → EUR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 터키 리라 / 유로
1 TRY0.03035 EUR
5 TRY0.15177 EUR
10 TRY0.30353 EUR
20 TRY0.60707 EUR
50 TRY1.51767 EUR
100 TRY3.03534 EUR
250 TRY7.58835 EUR
500 TRY15.17670 EUR
1000 TRY30.35340 EUR
2000 TRY60.70680 EUR
5000 TRY151.76700 EUR
10000 TRY303.53400 EUR
환율 유로 / 터키 리라
1 EUR32.94520 TRY
5 EUR164.72600 TRY
10 EUR329.45200 TRY
20 EUR658.90400 TRY
50 EUR1647.26000 TRY
100 EUR3294.52000 TRY
250 EUR8236.30000 TRY
500 EUR16472.60000 TRY
1000 EUR32945.20000 TRY
2000 EUR65890.40000 TRY
5000 EUR164726.00000 TRY
10000 EUR329452.00000 TRY