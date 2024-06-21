스웨덴 크로나 인도 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스웨덴 크로나 인도 루피로 is currently 7.950 today, reflecting a -0.236% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스웨덴 크로나 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.209% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스웨덴 크로나 인도 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 8.013 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 7.919 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.364% increase in value.