스웨덴 크로나 감비아 달라시스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스웨덴 크로나 감비아 달라시스 is currently 6.423 today, reflecting a -0.559% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스웨덴 크로나 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.239% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스웨덴 크로나 감비아 달라시스 has fluctuated between a high of 6.494 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 6.376 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -1.104% decrease in value.