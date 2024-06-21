스웨덴 크로나 ~ 캐나다 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스웨덴 크로나 ~ 캐나다 달러 is currently 0.130 today, reflecting a -0.116% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스웨덴 크로나 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.101% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스웨덴 크로나 ~ 캐나다 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.132 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.130 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.244% increase in value.