스웨덴 크로나 보츠와나식 풀라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스웨덴 크로나 보츠와나식 풀라 is currently 1.284 today, reflecting a -0.569% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스웨덴 크로나 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.789% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스웨덴 크로나 보츠와나식 풀라 has fluctuated between a high of 1.300 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 1.282 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.325% increase in value.