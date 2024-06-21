스웨덴 크로나 알바니아어 레크 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스웨덴 크로나 알바니아어 레크 is currently 8.925 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스웨덴 크로나 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.157% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스웨덴 크로나 알바니아어 레크 has fluctuated between a high of 8.970 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 8.884 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.218% increase in value.