사우디아라비아 리얄 알바니아어 레크 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 알바니아어 레크 is currently 25.014 today, reflecting a 0.351% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.235% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 알바니아어 레크 has fluctuated between a high of 25.073 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 24.853 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.376% increase in value.