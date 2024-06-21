세르비아 디나르 to Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 to Cfa franc beac is currently 5.606 today, reflecting a 0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.053% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 to Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of 5.606 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 5.600 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.046% increase in value.