세르비아 디나르 사모아 탈라스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 사모아 탈라스 is currently 0.025 today, reflecting a -0.438% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.367% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 사모아 탈라스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.025 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.025 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.711% increase in value.