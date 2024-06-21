세르비아 디나르 바누아투 바투로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 바누아투 바투로 is currently 1.101 today, reflecting a -0.429% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.151% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 바누아투 바투로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.106 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.095 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.520% increase in value.