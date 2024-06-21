세르비아 디나르 튀니지 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 튀니지 디나르 is currently 0.029 today, reflecting a 0.147% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.211% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 튀니지 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 0.029 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.029 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.157% increase in value.