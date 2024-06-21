세르비아 디나르 마케도니아 데나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 마케도니아 데나르로 is currently 0.527 today, reflecting a -0.341% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.369% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 마케도니아 데나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.530 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.525 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.276% increase in value.