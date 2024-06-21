세르비아 디나르 일본 엔으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 일본 엔으로 is currently 1.455 today, reflecting a 0.298% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.793% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 일본 엔으로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.456 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.434 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.310% decrease in value.