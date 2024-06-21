세르비아 디나르 자메이카 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 자메이카 달러로 is currently 1.426 today, reflecting a -0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.187% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 자메이카 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.430 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.419 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.335% increase in value.