세르비아 디나르 저지 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 저지 파운드 is currently 0.007 today, reflecting a 0.202% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.594% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 저지 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 0.007 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.007 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.235% decrease in value.