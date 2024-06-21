세르비아 디나르 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 to Icelandic krónas is currently 1.274 today, reflecting a -0.171% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.067% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 1.281 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.274 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.339% decrease in value.