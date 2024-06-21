세르비아 디나르 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 헝가리 포린트 is currently 3.390 today, reflecting a 0.105% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.011% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 3.403 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 3.365 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.280% increase in value.