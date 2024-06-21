세르비아 디나르 감비아 달라시스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 감비아 달라시스 is currently 0.623 today, reflecting a 0.508% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.595% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 감비아 달라시스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.626 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.615 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -1.119% decrease in value.