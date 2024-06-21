세르비아 디나르 가나 세디스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 가나 세디스 is currently 0.131 today, reflecting a 0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.420% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 가나 세디스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.132 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.130 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.218% increase in value.