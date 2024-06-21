세르비아 디나르 유로화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 유로화로 환산 is currently 0.009 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.049% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 유로화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 0.009 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.009 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.044% increase in value.