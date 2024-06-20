모로코 디르함 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 1.548 today, reflecting a 1.373% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.306% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 1.548 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.522 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 1.336% increase in value.