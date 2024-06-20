모로코 디르함 몰도바 레우스에게 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 몰도바 레우스에게 is currently 1.783 today, reflecting a -0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.295% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 몰도바 레우스에게 has fluctuated between a high of 1.797 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.773 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.636% decrease in value.