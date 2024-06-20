몰도바 레우 모로코 디르함 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 모로코 디르함 is currently 0.561 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.399% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 모로코 디르함 has fluctuated between a high of 0.564 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.557 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.640% increase in value.