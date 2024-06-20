모로코 디르함 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 1.814 today, reflecting a 0.629% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.202% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 1.859 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.797 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.630% increase in value.