레소토 로티 모로코 디르함 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 모로코 디르함 is currently 0.550 today, reflecting a -0.521% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.387% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 모로코 디르함 has fluctuated between a high of 0.556 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.538 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.626% decrease in value.