모로코 디르함 칠레 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 칠레 페소로 is currently 93.727 today, reflecting a 0.670% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.558% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 칠레 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 94.181 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 91.706 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.847% increase in value.