과테말라 케찰 마카오에서 파타카까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 마카오에서 파타카까지 is currently 1.036 today, reflecting a -0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.045% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 마카오에서 파타카까지 has fluctuated between a high of 1.037 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.035 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.085% increase in value.