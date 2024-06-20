가나 세디 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 is currently 0.481 today, reflecting a -0.552% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.123% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 has fluctuated between a high of 0.486 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.481 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.544% increase in value.