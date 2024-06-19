피지 달러 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 to CFP francs is currently 49.189 today, reflecting a 0.314% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.777% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 49.436 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 48.810 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.689% decrease in value.