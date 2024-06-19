피지 달러 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 is currently 17.948 today, reflecting a 0.350% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.429% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 has fluctuated between a high of 18.024 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 17.859 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.661% decrease in value.