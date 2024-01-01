1 CFA franc beac to Myanmar kyats

Convert XAF to MMK at the real exchange rate

1 xaf
3.44 mmk

FCFA1.000 XAF = K3.436 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4421.3750.9320.7851.3531.5183.552
1 ZAR0.05410.0750.0510.0430.0730.0824.531
1 CAD0.72813.41710.6780.5710.9841.09960.785
1 EUR1.07319.7791.47410.8421.4511.6289.609

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Myanma Kyat
1 XAF3,43568 MMK
5 XAF17,17840 MMK
10 XAF34,35680 MMK
20 XAF68,71360 MMK
50 XAF171,78400 MMK
100 XAF343,56800 MMK
250 XAF858,92000 MMK
500 XAF1.717,84000 MMK
1000 XAF3.435,68000 MMK
2000 XAF6.871,36000 MMK
5000 XAF17.178,40000 MMK
10000 XAF34.356,80000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MMK0,29106 XAF
5 MMK1,45532 XAF
10 MMK2,91064 XAF
20 MMK5,82128 XAF
50 MMK14,55320 XAF
100 MMK29,10640 XAF
250 MMK72,76600 XAF
500 MMK145,53200 XAF
1000 MMK291,06400 XAF
2000 MMK582,12800 XAF
5000 MMK1.455,32000 XAF
10000 MMK2.910,64000 XAF