5,000 xaf
17,177.40 mmk

FCFA1.000 XAF = K3.435 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Myanma Kyat
1 XAF3,43548 MMK
5 XAF17,17740 MMK
10 XAF34,35480 MMK
20 XAF68,70960 MMK
50 XAF171,77400 MMK
100 XAF343,54800 MMK
250 XAF858,87000 MMK
500 XAF1.717,74000 MMK
1000 XAF3.435,48000 MMK
2000 XAF6.870,96000 MMK
5000 XAF17.177,40000 MMK
10000 XAF34.354,80000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MMK0,29108 XAF
5 MMK1,45540 XAF
10 MMK2,91080 XAF
20 MMK5,82160 XAF
50 MMK14,55400 XAF
100 MMK29,10800 XAF
250 MMK72,77000 XAF
500 MMK145,54000 XAF
1000 MMK291,08000 XAF
2000 MMK582,16000 XAF
5000 MMK1.455,40000 XAF
10000 MMK2.910,80000 XAF