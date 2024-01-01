Convert XAF to GHS at the real exchange rate

5 CFA francs beac to Ghanaian cedis

5 xaf
0.12 ghs

FCFA1.000 XAF = GH¢0.02333 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.461.3750.9320.7851.3531.51183.55
1 ZAR0.05410.0740.0510.0430.0730.0824.526
1 CAD0.72713.42710.6780.5710.9841.09960.77
1 EUR1.07319.8011.47510.8421.4511.62189.62

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Ghanaian Cedi
1 XAF0,02333 GHS
5 XAF0,11667 GHS
10 XAF0,23335 GHS
20 XAF0,46669 GHS
50 XAF1,16674 GHS
100 XAF2,33347 GHS
250 XAF5,83368 GHS
500 XAF11,66735 GHS
1000 XAF23,33470 GHS
2000 XAF46,66940 GHS
5000 XAF116,67350 GHS
10000 XAF233,34700 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / CFA Franc BEAC
1 GHS42,85460 XAF
5 GHS214,27300 XAF
10 GHS428,54600 XAF
20 GHS857,09200 XAF
50 GHS2.142,73000 XAF
100 GHS4.285,46000 XAF
250 GHS10.713,65000 XAF
500 GHS21.427,30000 XAF
1000 GHS42.854,60000 XAF
2000 GHS85.709,20000 XAF
5000 GHS214.273,00000 XAF
10000 GHS428.546,00000 XAF