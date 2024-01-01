50 CFA francs beac to Colombian pesos

Convert XAF to COP at the real exchange rate

50 xaf
338.86 cop

FCFA1.000 XAF = $6.777 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4721.3750.9320.7851.3531.51183.548
1 ZAR0.05410.0740.050.0420.0730.0824.523
1 CAD0.72713.43610.6780.5710.9841.09960.769
1 EUR1.07319.8211.47510.8421.4521.62289.651

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Colombian Peso
1 XAF6,77711 COP
5 XAF33,88555 COP
10 XAF67,77110 COP
20 XAF135,54220 COP
50 XAF338,85550 COP
100 XAF677,71100 COP
250 XAF1.694,27750 COP
500 XAF3.388,55500 COP
1000 XAF6.777,11000 COP
2000 XAF13.554,22000 COP
5000 XAF33.885,55000 COP
10000 XAF67.771,10000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 COP0,14756 XAF
5 COP0,73778 XAF
10 COP1,47556 XAF
20 COP2,95112 XAF
50 COP7,37780 XAF
100 COP14,75560 XAF
250 COP36,88900 XAF
500 COP73,77800 XAF
1000 COP147,55600 XAF
2000 COP295,11200 XAF
5000 COP737,78000 XAF
10000 COP1.475,56000 XAF