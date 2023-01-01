100 Colombian pesos to CFA francs beac

Convert COP to XAF at the real exchange rate

100 cop
15 xaf

1.00000 COP = 0.15379 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:17
How to convert Colombian pesos to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 COP0.15379 XAF
5 COP0.76897 XAF
10 COP1.53794 XAF
20 COP3.07588 XAF
50 COP7.68970 XAF
100 COP15.37940 XAF
250 COP38.44850 XAF
500 COP76.89700 XAF
1000 COP153.79400 XAF
2000 COP307.58800 XAF
5000 COP768.97000 XAF
10000 COP1537.94000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Colombian Peso
1 XAF6.50221 COP
5 XAF32.51105 COP
10 XAF65.02210 COP
20 XAF130.04420 COP
50 XAF325.11050 COP
100 XAF650.22100 COP
250 XAF1625.55250 COP
500 XAF3251.10500 COP
1000 XAF6502.21000 COP
2000 XAF13004.42000 COP
5000 XAF32511.05000 COP
10000 XAF65022.10000 COP