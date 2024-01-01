Convert XAF to CHF at the real exchange rate

5,000 CFA francs beac to Swiss francs

5,000 xaf
7.32 chf

FCFA1.000 XAF = SFr.0.001463 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:11
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert CFA francs beac to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Swiss Franc
1 XAF0,00146 CHF
5 XAF0,00732 CHF
10 XAF0,01463 CHF
20 XAF0,02927 CHF
50 XAF0,07317 CHF
100 XAF0,14633 CHF
250 XAF0,36583 CHF
500 XAF0,73167 CHF
1000 XAF1,46333 CHF
2000 XAF2,92666 CHF
5000 XAF7,31665 CHF
10000 XAF14,63330 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / CFA Franc BEAC
1 CHF683,37100 XAF
5 CHF3.416,85500 XAF
10 CHF6.833,71000 XAF
20 CHF13.667,42000 XAF
50 CHF34.168,55000 XAF
100 CHF68.337,10000 XAF
250 CHF170.842,75000 XAF
500 CHF341.685,50000 XAF
1000 CHF683.371,00000 XAF
2000 CHF1.366.742,00000 XAF
5000 CHF3.416.855,00000 XAF
10000 CHF6.833.710,00000 XAF