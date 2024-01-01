amount-spellout.1000 CFA francs beac to Bahraini dinars

Convert XAF to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
0.616 bhd

FCFA1.000 XAF = .د.ب0.0006164 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4471.3750.9320.7851.3531.5183.547
1 ZAR0.05410.0750.0510.0430.0730.0824.529
1 CAD0.72713.4210.6780.5710.9841.09860.777
1 EUR1.07319.7891.47510.8421.4511.6289.621

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Bahraini Dinar
1 XAF0,00062 BHD
5 XAF0,00308 BHD
10 XAF0,00616 BHD
20 XAF0,01233 BHD
50 XAF0,03082 BHD
100 XAF0,06164 BHD
250 XAF0,15411 BHD
500 XAF0,30822 BHD
1000 XAF0,61644 BHD
2000 XAF1,23289 BHD
5000 XAF3,08222 BHD
10000 XAF6,16443 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / CFA Franc BEAC
1 BHD1.622,21000 XAF
5 BHD8.111,05000 XAF
10 BHD16.222,10000 XAF
20 BHD32.444,20000 XAF
50 BHD81.110,50000 XAF
100 BHD162.221,00000 XAF
250 BHD405.552,50000 XAF
500 BHD811.105,00000 XAF
1000 BHD1.622.210,00000 XAF
2000 BHD3.244.420,00000 XAF
5000 BHD8.111.050,00000 XAF
10000 BHD16.222.100,00000 XAF