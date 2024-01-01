Convert WST to UZS at the real exchange rate

2,000 Samoan talas to Uzbekistan soms

2,000 wst
92,69,500 uzs

WS$1.000 WST = so'm4,635 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:40
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Uzbekistan Som
1 WST4.634,75000 UZS
5 WST23.173,75000 UZS
10 WST46.347,50000 UZS
20 WST92.695,00000 UZS
50 WST231.737,50000 UZS
100 WST463.475,00000 UZS
250 WST1.158.687,50000 UZS
500 WST2.317.375,00000 UZS
1000 WST4.634.750,00000 UZS
2000 WST9.269.500,00000 UZS
5000 WST23.173.750,00000 UZS
10000 WST46.347.500,00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Samoan Tala
1 UZS0,00022 WST
5 UZS0,00108 WST
10 UZS0,00216 WST
20 UZS0,00432 WST
50 UZS0,01079 WST
100 UZS0,02158 WST
250 UZS0,05394 WST
500 UZS0,10788 WST
1000 UZS0,21576 WST
2000 UZS0,43152 WST
5000 UZS1,07881 WST
10000 UZS2,15761 WST