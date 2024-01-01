Convert WST to SLL at the real exchange rate

100 Samoan talas to Sierra Leonean leones

100 wst
8,31,467 sll

WS$1.000 WST = Le8,315 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50918.441.3740.78483.5451.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.7971.4750.84289.6941.452
1 AUD0.6630.617112.2230.9110.5255.3780.896
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.5310.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 WST8.314,67000 SLL
5 WST41.573,35000 SLL
10 WST83.146,70000 SLL
20 WST166.293,40000 SLL
50 WST415.733,50000 SLL
100 WST831.467,00000 SLL
250 WST2.078.667,50000 SLL
500 WST4.157.335,00000 SLL
1000 WST8.314.670,00000 SLL
2000 WST16.629.340,00000 SLL
5000 WST41.573.350,00000 SLL
10000 WST83.146.700,00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Samoan Tala
1 SLL0,00012 WST
5 SLL0,00060 WST
10 SLL0,00120 WST
20 SLL0,00241 WST
50 SLL0,00601 WST
100 SLL0,01203 WST
250 SLL0,03007 WST
500 SLL0,06013 WST
1000 SLL0,12027 WST
2000 SLL0,24054 WST
5000 SLL0,60135 WST
10000 SLL1,20269 WST