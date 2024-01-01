5 Sierra Leonean leones to Samoan talas

Convert SLL to WST at the real exchange rate

5 sll
0,00 wst

1.00000 SLL = 0.00012 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.8671.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9531.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.22421.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088530.009438170.012015710.01591240.01763910.010110.203932

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Samoan Tala
1 SLL0.00012 WST
5 SLL0.00059 WST
10 SLL0.00118 WST
20 SLL0.00235 WST
50 SLL0.00588 WST
100 SLL0.01176 WST
250 SLL0.02941 WST
500 SLL0.05882 WST
1000 SLL0.11764 WST
2000 SLL0.23529 WST
5000 SLL0.58822 WST
10000 SLL1.17644 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 WST8500.25000 SLL
5 WST42501.25000 SLL
10 WST85002.50000 SLL
20 WST170005.00000 SLL
50 WST425012.50000 SLL
100 WST850025.00000 SLL
250 WST2125062.50000 SLL
500 WST4250125.00000 SLL
1000 WST8500250.00000 SLL
2000 WST17000500.00000 SLL
5000 WST42501250.00000 SLL
10000 WST85002500.00000 SLL