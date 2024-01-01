Convert WST to MRU at the real exchange rate

500 Samoan talas to Mauritanian ouguiyas

500 wst
7,212.65 mru

WS$1.000 WST = UM14.43 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50818.4551.3740.78483.5391.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.8161.4760.84289.71.452
1 AUD0.6630.617112.2350.9110.5255.3820.896
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0740.0424.5270.073

How to convert Samoan talas to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 WST14,42530 MRU
5 WST72,12650 MRU
10 WST144,25300 MRU
20 WST288,50600 MRU
50 WST721,26500 MRU
100 WST1.442,53000 MRU
250 WST3.606,32500 MRU
500 WST7.212,65000 MRU
1000 WST14.425,30000 MRU
2000 WST28.850,60000 MRU
5000 WST72.126,50000 MRU
10000 WST144.253,00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Samoan Tala
1 MRU0,06932 WST
5 MRU0,34661 WST
10 MRU0,69323 WST
20 MRU1,38645 WST
50 MRU3,46614 WST
100 MRU6,93227 WST
250 MRU17,33068 WST
500 MRU34,66135 WST
1000 MRU69,32270 WST
2000 MRU138,64540 WST
5000 MRU346,61350 WST
10000 MRU693,22700 WST