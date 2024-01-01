Convert WST to GEL at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Samoan talas to Georgian laris

1,000 wst
1,053.16 gel

WS$1.000 WST = ₾1.053 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:33
How to convert Samoan talas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Georgian Lari
1 WST1,05316 GEL
5 WST5,26580 GEL
10 WST10,53160 GEL
20 WST21,06320 GEL
50 WST52,65800 GEL
100 WST105,31600 GEL
250 WST263,29000 GEL
500 WST526,58000 GEL
1000 WST1.053,16000 GEL
2000 WST2.106,32000 GEL
5000 WST5.265,80000 GEL
10000 WST10.531,60000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Samoan Tala
1 GEL0,94953 WST
5 GEL4,74764 WST
10 GEL9,49527 WST
20 GEL18,99054 WST
50 GEL47,47635 WST
100 GEL94,95270 WST
250 GEL237,38175 WST
500 GEL474,76350 WST
1000 GEL949,52700 WST
2000 GEL1.899,05400 WST
5000 GEL4.747,63500 WST
10000 GEL9.495,27000 WST