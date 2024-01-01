Vanuatu vatus to Malaysian ringgits today

1,000 vuv
39.22 myr

VT1.000 VUV = RM0.03922 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:50
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 VUV0,03922 MYR
5 VUV0,19610 MYR
10 VUV0,39221 MYR
20 VUV0,78442 MYR
50 VUV1,96104 MYR
100 VUV3,92208 MYR
250 VUV9,80520 MYR
500 VUV19,61040 MYR
1000 VUV39,22080 MYR
2000 VUV78,44160 MYR
5000 VUV196,10400 MYR
10000 VUV392,20800 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MYR25,49670 VUV
5 MYR127,48350 VUV
10 MYR254,96700 VUV
20 MYR509,93400 VUV
50 MYR1.274,83500 VUV
100 MYR2.549,67000 VUV
250 MYR6.374,17500 VUV
500 MYR12.748,35000 VUV
1000 MYR25.496,70000 VUV
2000 MYR50.993,40000 VUV
5000 MYR127.483,50000 VUV
10000 MYR254.967,00000 VUV