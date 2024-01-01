Convert VUV to EGP at the real exchange rate

1 Vanuatu vatu to Egyptian pounds

1 vuv
0.40 egp

VT1.000 VUV = E£0.3970 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.72323.5281.1881.7531.275106.5221.925
1 SGD0.58113.6540.6891.0170.7461.8171.117
1 ZAR0.0430.07310.050.0750.0544.5270.082
1 EUR0.8421.45119.81211.4761.07489.6961.621

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Egyptian Pound
1 VUV0,39697 EGP
5 VUV1,98484 EGP
10 VUV3,96967 EGP
20 VUV7,93934 EGP
50 VUV19,84835 EGP
100 VUV39,69670 EGP
250 VUV99,24175 EGP
500 VUV198,48350 EGP
1000 VUV396,96700 EGP
2000 VUV793,93400 EGP
5000 VUV1.984,83500 EGP
10000 VUV3.969,67000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Vanuatu Vatu
1 EGP2,51910 VUV
5 EGP12,59550 VUV
10 EGP25,19100 VUV
20 EGP50,38200 VUV
50 EGP125,95500 VUV
100 EGP251,91000 VUV
250 EGP629,77500 VUV
500 EGP1.259,55000 VUV
1000 EGP2.519,10000 VUV
2000 EGP5.038,20000 VUV
5000 EGP12.595,50000 VUV
10000 EGP25.191,00000 VUV